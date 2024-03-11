BJP discusses candidates for 100 Lok Sabha seats at CEC meet, second list soon, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP holds CEC meeting in New Delhi

The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in New Delhi after discussing candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the sources, the top leadership discussed candidates for the 100 seats across Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

Earlier, on March 2, the BJP announced the first list of candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, announced BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde. The saffron party declared candidates on 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 seats from Telangana, 11 from Assam, 11 each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 5 from Delhi, 2 from J&K, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Daman & Diu.

"The list includes details regarding 34 Central Ministers and MoSs. It also included the name of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and two former CMs as well. 28 of these candidates are women. 47 candidates are under the age of 50. The list also has 27 SC candidates and 18 ST candidates. We are fielding 57 OBC candidates out of these 195," said Vinod Tawade.

