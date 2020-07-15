Image Source : AP BJP Bihar state president Sanjay Jaiswal, wife and mother test COVID-19 positive

BJP Bihar unit President Sanjay Jaiswal has tested positive for coronavirus, apart from his wife and mother. Deepak Jaiswal told news agnecy IANS that his brother Sanjay had been tested after his return from Patna and the report was positive. "My mother and sister-in-law (Sanjay's wife) have also been found infected," Deepak said.

Reportedly, Sanjay had complained of cough and mild fever. He had visited Patna to attend the party’s regional meeting last week. After his health deteriorated, his samples were tested and his reports were positive for the infection. The other leaders who came in contact with Sanjay Jaiswal will go through the coronavirus testing.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday announced that a complete lockdown would be enforced in the state from July 16 to July 31 to break the chain of transmission. In a tweet, Sushil Modi informed that the lockdown would remain in force at all municipal, district, sub-divisional and block headquarters level. “The government has taken a decision to this effect… Corona has neither any vaccine nor any medicine,” Modi said in a virtual rally.

