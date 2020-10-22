After BJP announces free Covid vaccine in Bihar manifesto, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'I will too'

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Hours after Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) promised free COVID-19 vaccine in its Bihar election manifesto, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a similar announcement of providing free vaccines to every citizen of the state. The chief minister shared a tweet that reads, "Coronavirus vaccine preparation work is going on fast in India. As soon as the vaccine is ready, it will be made available to every citizen of Madhya Pradesh for free."

मेरे प्रदेशवासियों, #COVID19 से जनता को बचाने के लिए हमने अनेक प्रभावी कदम उठाए हैं। आज यह पूरी तरह से नियंत्रित है।



भारत में कोरोना की वैक्सीन तैयार करने का कार्य तेज़ी से चल रहा है, जैसे ही वैक्सीन तैयार होगी, मध्यप्रदेश के प्रत्येक नागरिक को वह मुफ्त में उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 22, 2020

Earlier today, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised free COVID-19 vaccine after clearance by the ICMR, while releasing BJP's manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections.

Soon after the announcement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also announced that his government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to every citizen of the state, once it is ready and available.

Madhya Pradesh ranks 15th in the list of worst-affected coronavirus states in India with 1,64,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far. Currently, the state has 12,146 active cases while 1,49,353 patients have recovered and discharged.

As many as 2,842 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh till now. As of now, around 26.9 Lakh COVID -19 tests have been conducted in the state.

