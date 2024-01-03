Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sunil Bansal get key roles in BJP's latest reshuffle ahead of 2024 polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday carried out a major organisational revamp. The ruling party appointed new in charge of different morchas (wings).
Here is the list of new appointees
- Yuva Morcha- Sunil Bansal
- Kisan Morcha- Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- SC Morcha- Tarun Chugh
- Mahila Morcha- Baijyant Jay Panda
- ST Morcha- Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal
- OBC Morcha - Vinod Tawde
- Alpsankhayak (Minority) Morcha- Dushyant Kumar Gautam
Last time in July 2023, BJP president JP Nadda reshuffled the national team of office bearers. He appointed former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor as vice president and Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister AK Antony as national secretary.
In December, the BJP announced the appointments of district 'prabharis' and 'sah-prabharis' of its Punjab unit. The list of 70 appointees of 'prabharis' (incharges) and 'sah-prabharis' (co-incharges) was made after the due approval of party president J P Nadda, the BJP said. The announcement was made by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar in a statement.
The development came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Kerala's Thrissur officially sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Also read: PM Modi attacks oppn at Kerala rally, asks why do INDI Alliance members love trampling over people’s faith