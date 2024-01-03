Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sunil Bansal get key roles in BJP's latest reshuffle ahead of 2024 polls

Follow us on Image Source : BJP/FILE BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party chief JP Nadda

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday carried out a major organisational revamp. The ruling party appointed new in charge of different morchas (wings).

Here is the list of new appointees

Yuva Morcha- Sunil Bansal

Kisan Morcha- Bandi Sanjay Kumar

SC Morcha- Tarun Chugh

Mahila Morcha- Baijyant Jay Panda

ST Morcha- Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal

OBC Morcha - Vinod Tawde

Alpsankhayak (Minority) Morcha- Dushyant Kumar Gautam

Last time in July 2023, BJP president JP Nadda reshuffled the national team of office bearers. He appointed former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor as vice president and Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister AK Antony as national secretary.

In December, the BJP announced the appointments of district 'prabharis' and 'sah-prabharis' of its Punjab unit. The list of 70 appointees of 'prabharis' (incharges) and 'sah-prabharis' (co-incharges) was made after the due approval of party president J P Nadda, the BJP said. The announcement was made by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar in a statement.

The development came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Kerala's Thrissur officially sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

