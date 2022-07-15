BJP appoints Laxmikant Bajpai as new chief whip in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Laxmikant Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai as its new chief whip in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla.

"Laxmikant Bajpai is appointed as BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha," Joshi said. Bajpai has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly for four terms.

Meanwhile, the BJP has again appointed Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Upper House. The party is yet to take call on its deputy leader in the House after the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

