  4. BJP appoints Laxmikant Bajpai as new chief whip in Rajya Sabha

BJP appoints Laxmikant Bajpai as new chief whip in Rajya Sabha

Joshi said that Laxmikant Bajpai is appointed as BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha. Bajpai has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly for four terms.

Anand Prakash Pandey Reported By: Anand Prakash Pandey New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2022 22:01 IST
Image Source : ANI Laxmikant Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai as its new chief whip in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla. 

"Laxmikant Bajpai is appointed as BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha," Joshi said. Bajpai has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly for four terms.

Meanwhile, the BJP has again appointed Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Upper House. The party is yet to take call on its deputy leader in the House after the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. 

Also Read: Shiv Sena appoints Rajan Vichare as chief whip in Lok Sabha, replaces Bhavana Gawali

