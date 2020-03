File

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Rajya Sabha candidates for the upcoming polls. Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 26. Here is the full list.

While Jyotiraditya Scindia has been named from Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Gehlot is chosen from Rajasthan. Vivek Thakur has been named from Bihar while Abhay Bharadwaj and Rameelaben Bara have been chosen from Gujarat.