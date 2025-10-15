BJP announces candidates for bypolls, fields Aga Syed Mohsin from Budgam, Babulal Soren in Ghatsila The assembly bypolls will be held in November along with the Bihar assembly elections and the results will declared on November 14.

New Delhi:

The BJP on Wednesday announced announces candidates for assembly bypolls in three states and Jammu and Kashmir. Aga Syed Mohsin has given the ticket from Budgam, while Babulal Soren has been fielded from the Ghatsila seat in Jharkhand.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the candidates for the upcoming bypolls include Aga Syed Mohsin for Budgam (constituency 27) and Sushri Devyani Rana for Nagrota (constituency 77). In Jharkhand, Babulal Soren is contesting the bypolls from Ghatsila (ST) constituency (45). In Odisha, Jay Dholakia is the candidate for Nuapada (constituency 71) in the bypolls. In Telangana, Lankala Deepak Reddy is contesting the bypolls from Jubilee Hills (constituency 61).

Full list and schedule for bypolls

The voting for assembly bypolls in eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Odisha and Mizoram will be held on November 11, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had announced on Monday. The counting of votes will be done on November 14.

Bypolls on two seats in Jammu and Kashmir

Two assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir -- Budgam and Nagrota have been vacant since October 2024. The bypoll is necessitated in Budgam due to the resignation of Omar Abdullah, as he decided to retain the Ganderbal constituency. In the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, Omar defeated Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi in Budgam by 18,485 votes. Nagrota will witness a bypoll after its sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Devender Singh Rana died in October last year. Rana defeated Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate Joginder Singh by 30,472 votes in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Earlier, Rana won the seat in the 2014 polls as a nominee of the JKNC.

Jharkhand bypoll

A bypoll for Jharkhand's Ghatsila Assembly constituency is taking place on November 11 due to the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Ramdas Soren. He was the Cabinet Minister of School Education and Literacy in the Hemant Soren government. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Election, Soren defeated BJP candidate Babu Lal Soren by 22,446 votes. Ghatsila is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and was represented by Ramdas Soren in 2009 and 2019 both.

A bypoll for Telangana's Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency will also take place on November 11 due to the death of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath. In the 2023 Telangana Assembly Election, Gopinath defeated Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin by 16,337 votes. Gopinath represented the constituency in 2014 and 2018 as well.

A by-election for Odisha's Nuapada Assembly seat will be held on November 11 following the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September. In the 2024 Odisha Assembly Election, Dholakia defeated independent candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi by 10,881 votes. Dholakia won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2019.