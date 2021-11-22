BJP and Owaisi are 'chacha-bhatija': Rakesh Tikait on AIMIM leader's demand to repeal CAA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi and the BJP 'share a bond of chacha-bhatija (uncle-nephew)'. Tikait said this while referring to Owaisi's remarks on repealing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Tikait said that Owaisi can ask directly from the BJP whatever he wants.

“Owaisi and the BJP share a bond of 'chacha-bhatija' (uncle-nephew). He should not talk about this on TV. He can just ask directly,” Tikait said.

Owaisi while addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Sunday demanded the repeal of CAA and NRC and warned that protestors will 'turn streets into Shaheen Bagh' if the two laws are not scrapped.

“CAA is against the Constitution. If the BJP government does not take back this law, we will come out on the streets and another Shaheen Bagh will come up here,” the AIMIM chief had said.

Shaheen Bagh in Delhi was the epicentre of protests against the CAA and NRC. The protest site, where hundreds of women camped for several months for the agitation against CAA, was cleared by the Delhi Police after lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 last year.

Notably, the AIMIM has announced that it will contest elections on 100 seats out of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The state is slated to go to polls early next year.

