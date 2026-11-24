New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday, November 24, announced that the two parties would join hands for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Addressing a joint press conference, the home minister announced that the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together. He said senior leaders of both parties had held discussions and mutually decided to fight the upcoming polls as allies. Welcoming the SAD's return to the NDA, Shah described it as the BJP's oldest ally and said their relationship had remained strong over the years, dating back to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-LK Advani era.

During a joint press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Prime Minister, Badal Sahib, Atal Ji, Advani Ji, and Badal Sahib have shared a deep relationship for many years. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Akali Dal also share a very deep relationship. I believe this alliance will become a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood in Punjab, across the country, and around the world, and both parties will move forward together in this direction. Under Badal Sahib's leadership, the Akali Dal has been our oldest ally. We have contested many elections together. We have won and lost, but our relationship has remained unbreakable. Today, this relationship has come together once again, and we are very happy about it."

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delighted when he heard about the alliance and called SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. "NDA is now complete," PM Modi told Badal over the phone, Shah said. "In Punjab and across the entire nation, this alliance will serve as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood."

We will make Punjab completely free from drugs: Amit Shah

The BJP and the Akali Dal will contest the election on key issues - eradicating drugs from Punjab, eradicating corruption from Punjab, and strengthening nationalist forces. "Kejriwal came to Punjab promising to eliminate drugs within three months, but drugs were not eliminated; instead, they increased. In 2017, Rahul Gandhi promised to eliminate drugs during that term, but his party did nothing to eliminate drugs," Shah said. "By December 31, 2029, we will make Punjab completely free from drugs," he added.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said that we will form a development-oriented government and pledge to create jobs for Punjab’s youth in their own state and ensure women’s safety. "We will take Punjab, with its glorious history of courage and valor, prosperity, and brave sons, forward toward becoming a developed Punjab. A developed Punjab will make an invaluable contribution to the dream of building a developed India," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "This is an alliance for the interest of Punjab, for the interest of the country, and for the interest of the Sikh community. You must have seen how long this alliance lasted and how many governments were formed."

BJP-SAD's electoral performance in Punjab polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were long-time partners, but their alliance ended in September 2020 amid differences over the three contentious farm laws that were revoked later by the Modi government following widespread agitation by farmers. But lately, leaders from both sides have been giving signals of a possible alliance. The biggest indication came from none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come to power in Punjab.

For Akali Dal, its strength lies among the Sikhs (particularly the Jat Sikhs), farmers, and rural voters. On the other hand, the BJP is strong in urban and semi-urban areas such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. This helped them form a formidable alliance that lasted until 2020.

The seat-sharing formula was also a strong establishment: the SAD would contest 94 seats and the BJP 23 constituencies. Despite the BJP expanding its footprint at the national level, the saffron party was ready to remain a junior partner in Punjab. The first assembly election that they contested together was in 1997. They registered a landslide victory, winning 93 seats (SAD: 75, BJP: 18). Despite this, they suffered a setback in the 2002 elections, where they managed just 44 seats together (SAD: 41, BJP: 3).

Both have contested six Lok Sabha (1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019) and five Punjab assembly elections (1997, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017) together. In the 2022 Punjab elections, which they contested separately, the Akali Dal suffered its worst-ever electoral performance, winning just three seats.

The BJP, on the other hand, won just two seats. In the 2017 Punjab elections, when the two were partners, the Akali Dal won 15 seats and the BJP bagged three constituencies. But lately, reports have kept emerging that the parties could rejoin hands again. Speculations were also rife about an alliance between them for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but it did not materialise. Later, the Akali Dal won just one seat in Punjab, while the saffron party failed to open its account in the state.

Can a BJP-SAD alliance have an impact in 2027?

Political analysts believe that the SAD-BJP alliance could have a significant impact on the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. However, the key question remains whether the two parties will be able to regain the voter support they appear to have lost over the years.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections offer an interesting reference point. The BJP was leading in 23 Assembly segments in Punjab, while the SAD was ahead in nine. Together, the two parties held leads in 32 Assembly segments. If we translate the votes secured by the BJP and SAD in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls into Assembly-segment terms, the BJP was leading in 23 seats, including Sujanpur, Bhoa, Pathankot, Amritsar North, Amritsar Central, Amritsar East, Dasuya, Abohar, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Firozpur City, Balluana, Bathinda Urban, Rajpura, Dera Bassi and Patiala. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was leading in nine seats - Lambi, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda Rural, Talwandi Sabo, Budhlada, Majitha, Guru Har Sahai, Malout and Firozpur Rural

The combined BJP-SAD vote was ahead in 26 Assembly seats, including Dina Nagar, Amritsar West, Attari, Jalandhar West, Phagwara, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Kharar, SAS Nagar, Amloh, Sahnewal, Moga, Gidderbaha, Faridkot, Kotkapura, Jalalabad, Fazilka, Muktsar, Maur, Mansa, Sardulgarh, Nabha, Patiala Rural, Sanour, Samana, and Shutrana. Taken together, the BJP and SAD would have been ahead in 58 of Punjab's 117 Assembly constituencies. 58 is just one seat short of the 59-seat majority mark in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Assembly elections will likely be held in February or March next year. The alliance can pose a serious challenge to both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

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Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: Can BJP-Akali Dal reunion bring back their lost political ground?