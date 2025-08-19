BJP hits out at Congress after CSDS psephologist Sanjay Kumar's apology: 'Vote chori or fake narrative' BJP leader and party's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Rahul Gandhi owed an explanation since he had relied on CSDS data to target the Election Commission and the ruling party. Malviya also demanded Gandhi's apology.

New Delhi:

A couple of days after raising concerns over unusual additions and deletions in the Maharashtra Assembly voter list, noted psephologist Sanjay Kumar of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) has made a dramatic climbdown by deleting his social media posts and publicly apologising for what he called an "error". The retraction has opened a fresh front in the ongoing political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The BJP wasted no time in attacking the Opposition, accusing CSDS of peddling "unverified" data to support what it called the Congress' "fake narrative" of voter chori. However, the Congress has maintained that apart from using CSDS figures, it had independently gathered supporting evidence for its allegations.

Kumar's claims of voter surge, slump

Sanjay Kumar had alleged that voter numbers had jumped sharply in the Nashik West and Hingna Assembly seats, by 47 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively, compared to those recorded in the Lok Sabha elections held months earlier in 2024. He had also claimed steep drops in voter numbers in the Ramtek and Devlali constituencies — by 38 per cent and 36 per cent. The Congress party had latched onto these claims and accused the BJP of manipulating electoral rolls to gain an upper hand.

Psephologist issues public apology

"I sincerely apologize for the tweets posted regarding the Maharashtra elections. Error occurred while comparing data of 2024 LS and 2024 AS. The data in row was misread by our data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation," he said in a post on X.

BJP launches fierce counterattack

However, Kumar’s sudden deletion of the tweets and his apology have led to a fierce counterattack from the BJP. Senior party leader and IT cell head Amit Malviya said Rahul Gandhi owed an explanation since he had relied on CSDS data to target the Election Commission and the ruling party. Malviya lashed out, saying the Congress had gone so far as to label genuine voters as fake, and demanded Gandhi's apology.

Malviya seeks Rahul Gandhi's apology

"The very institution whose data Rahul Gandhi leaned on to defame the voters of Maharashtra has now admitted that its figures were wrong — not just on Maharashtra, but even on SIR. Where does this leave Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, which brazenly targeted the Election Commission and went so far as to brand genuine voters as fake? Shameful," Malviya posted on X. "Rahul Gandhi must immediately abandon his “घुसपैठिया बचाओ यात्रा” in Bihar and tender an unconditional apology to the people of India for his callous and regressive politics," the BJP IT cell chief added.

Opposition's attack on poll panel

The apology comes at a time when the Opposition INDIA bloc has been accusing the Election Commission of favouring the BJP, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the poll body of allowing "vote theft". Citing Karnataka's Mahadevapura Assembly segment as an example, Gandhi claimed the Opposition first sensed foul play during the Maharashtra elections and began its own investigation. He noted that while the INDIA bloc secured 30 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats, it struggled months later during the Assembly polls, failing to cross the halfway mark.

