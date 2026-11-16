BJP alleges 'treason' after Italian leader raises 'vote chor' slogan in Rahul Gandhi's presence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday continued targeting Rahul Gandhi over Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck's remarks during the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad last week, describing it as India's misfortune that the Congress MP is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia called the event that was organised by the Telangana government as 'anti-Bharat Summit', saying seeds were sown for instability in India. He said the platform should have been used to strengthen India and Telangana, but was rather used for expressing hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Gandhi is acting out of frustration because of repeated failure in elections.

"Look at the misfortune: a foreigner challenges and mocks India's mandate from an Indian platform. It is India's misfortune that its LoP is Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi did not stop Giacomo Filibeck; Rahul Gandhi did not say that it is our internal matter and Filibeck should not make comments on it. Rahul Gandhi clapped with a smile on his face; he laughed," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi, while losing elections, is getting swept away in the hatred for Narendra Modi. He made his party lose 99 elections. This is his frustration. Rahul Gandhi has just one goal - to defame India," he added.

The Bharat Summit 2026

The Bharat Summit 2026 was organised in Hyderabad on Saturday, where Filibeck questioned the Indian democracy and raised slogans such as 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' against PM Modi. He made the remarks in presence of Gandhi and many other Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi.

Filibeck is an Italian politician, who serves as the Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES). He has defended his remarks, saying the democracy is under threat in India and the best way to save it is to stand by Gandhi and the Congress.

"And together with the Indian Congress Party and many other players around the globe, we are part of a progressive alliance--political movements that believe in values like social justice, climate justice, human rights, and democracy. True democracy. Not the corrupted one, not the rigged one, not the fake one," he told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ:

'You won't get power by defaming India abroad': Amit Shah's advice to Rahul Gandhi