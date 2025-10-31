BJP, Swati Maliwal allege Arvind Kejriwal built new 'Sheesh Mahal' in Chandigarh The latest controversy adds a fresh twist to the long-running 'Sheesh Mahal' saga- a phrase the BJP has consistently used to question Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership and image as a common man.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reignited the controversy surrounding former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's alleged penchant for luxury, claiming that he has now built a new 'Sheesh Mahal' in Chandigarh. According to BJP leaders, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has been allotted an extravagant two-acre government bungalow in Chandigarh’s Sector 2, provided by the AAP-led Punjab government.

Party sources have described the residence as a “seven-star” facility, questioning how a politician who currently holds no public office is entitled to such an opulent property.

Swati Maliwal adds fuel to the fire

The controversy gained further momentum after AAP’s own Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal, launched a sharp attack on Kejriwal via social media. Maliwal alleged that the former Delhi CM has “built a Sheesh Mahal in Punjab, even more magnificent than Delhi’s.” She accused the Punjab government of misusing state resources to maintain Kejriwal’s comfort and facilitate his travel.

“After Delhi’s Sheesh Mahal was vacated, Arvind Kejriwal has built a Sheesh Mahal in Punjab, even more magnificent than Delhi’s,” she wrote, asserting that a government bungalow from the Punjab Chief Minister’s quota had been “illegally and illegitimately” allotted to him.

Allegations of misuse of state machinery

Maliwal went on to claim that the Punjab government had diverted state machinery to serve Kejriwal’s personal and political interests. She alleged that the former CM used a government helicopter and later a Punjab government private jet for his recent trip from Ambala to Gujarat for party work.

“The entire Punjab government is busy serving one man,” she remarked, suggesting that the state’s priorities were being compromised to cater to the AAP national convener.

A history of ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversies

This latest row marks another chapter in the long-running “Sheesh Mahal” saga, a term the BJP has repeatedly used to target Kejriwal’s leadership style. The phrase originally referred to the lavish renovation of his official residence in Delhi, which drew sharp criticism for its hefty expenditure.

In recent months, the controversy has resurfaced multiple times, with Swati Maliwal herself using the phrase to highlight what she describes as AAP’s “luxury over governance” approach.

Previous clashes and public protests

Maliwal’s criticism of Kejriwal is not new. In January 2025, she staged a high-profile protest against the deteriorating civic conditions in Delhi by collecting garbage from neglected neighborhoods and dumping it outside Kejriwal’s former residence. The episode followed her repeated assertions that AAP’s leadership was disconnected from the public’s concerns.

The “Sheesh Mahal” issue also became a national flashpoint in May 2024 after Maliwal alleged that she had been assaulted by Kejriwal’s personal aide, Bibhav Kumar, at the then chief minister’s residence.

Political repercussions

BJP spokespersons have wasted no time in seizing on Maliwal’s remarks to question AAP’s credibility and Kejriwal’s image as a “common man.” They have demanded a detailed investigation into the alleged bungalow allotment and use of public resources.

As the controversy grows, it threatens to further widen the rift within AAP ranks and provide BJP with fresh ammunition ahead of upcoming state elections.