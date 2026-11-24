New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal will jointly address a press conference today at around 1 pm at BJP Headquarters and are likely to announce the alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election scheduled to take place in early 2027. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were long-time partners, but their alliance ended in September 2020 amid differences over the three contentious farm laws that were revoked later by the Modi government following widespread agitation by farmers. But lately, leaders from both sides have been giving signals of a possible alliance. The biggest indication came from none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come to power in Punjab.

Both have contested six Lok Sabha (1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019) and five Punjab assembly elections (1997, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017) together. In the 2022 Punjab elections, which they contested separately, the Akali Dal suffered its worst-ever electoral performance, winning just three seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won just two seats. In the 2017 Punjab elections, when the two were partners, the Akali Dal won 15 seats and the BJP bagged three constituencies. But lately, reports have kept emerging that the parties could rejoin hands again. Speculations were also rife about an alliance between them for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but it did not materialise. Later, the Akali Dal won just one seat in Punjab, while the saffron party failed to open its account in the state.

How did the BJP-SAD alliance begin?

The alliance dates back to the late 90s, when the two formally became partners. They contested the 1997 Punjab elections together, and the alliance was able to make an immediate impact, winning 93 of the state's 117 constituencies. Since then, they have contested every assembly election together till the alliance's fallout in 2020.

For Akali Dal, its strength lied among the Sikhs (particularly the Jat Sikhs), farmers, and rural voters. On the other hand, the BJP was strong in urban and semi-urban areas such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. This helped them form a formidable alliance that lasted until 2020.

The seat-sharing formula was also a strong establishment: the SAD would contest 94 seats and the BJP 23 constituencies. Despite the BJP expanding its footprint at the national level, the saffron party was ready to remain a junior partner in Punjab.

2022 Punjab Assembly polls

The 2022 Punjab Assembly election marked the first time since 1997 that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP contested separately. Both parties suffered a major electoral setback, with the SAD winning just three seats - Majitha, Banga and Dakha - while the BJP managed to secure only two, Pathankot and Mukerian. Their respective vote shares stood at 18.52 per cent and 6.65 per cent. The election also witnessed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweep to power, winning 92 of the 117 seats with a vote share of 42.31 per cent.

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Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: Can BJP-Akali Dal reunion bring back their lost political ground?