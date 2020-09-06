Image Source : TWITTER BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty slapped with domestic violence case by actress wife Barsha

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Lok Sabha member from Kendrapara, Anubhav Mohanty landed in trouble as his wife and noted Odia film actress Barsha Priyadarshini filed a case of domestic violence against him.

Instead lodging any complaint with the police, Varsha has approached the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Cuttak in a criminal miscellaneous case against Mohanty under section 12 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, apparently considering her actor turned politician husbands close proximity with the power corridor, news agency PTI reported.

Anubhav however, said that he has not received any legal notice from the court."I have not received any legal notice from the court," the BJD MP said and chose not to make any comment on the wifes petition under Protection of Women from Domestic

According to the official website of the District Court in Cuttak, Varshas case was registered on August 7 and the first hearing of the case has been fixed on September 7.

Reportedly, Anubhav had filed a divorce petition at Patiala Court in New Delhi on July 7, 2020.

In his petition, Anubhav said the couple had been living separately since May 2019. He said that Varsha had been falsely accusing him of having affairs with his co-stars since 2016 and making unreasonable demands, which caused him mental stress.

The Kendrapada MP further said that she denied him his conjugal rights and had failed in her duties as a wife and daughter-in-law, dishabytes.com reported.

Varshas allegation against the Biju Janata Dal MP came barely a few months after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay to ensure that no woman in the state suffers from domestic violence during the lockdown period when people are indoors due to pandemic.

Anubhav Mohanty is a close confidante of Patnaik, who also heads the BJD.

Mohanty, also a leading Odia film actor, came to limelight through the cinema and was made a Rajya Sabha member by the BJD president.

He was later in 2019 Lok Sabha elections pitted against BJPs heavyweight Baijayant Panda and got elected to the lower house of Parliament.

(With PTI inputs)

