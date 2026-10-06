BJD joins INDIA bloc march, Mamata Banerjee thanks Naveen Patnaik for extending solidarity

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the BJD MPs on Tuesday joined the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march towards the Election Commission that was stopped at Parliament street with the Congress asserting that the solidarity of the Opposition to defeat the nefarious designs of the Centre will most definitely be sustained whether it comes to "vote chori" or delimitation. In the meantime, former West bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanked former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for extending solidarity to protesters of the INDIA bloc.

BJD MPs Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo participate in the protest

While taking a swipe at the BJP, the Congress also stated the countdown to the exit of the "Bharatiya Jhoot Party" has already started. MPs of the BJD, which is not a member of the INDIA bloc, were also part of the protest. BJD MPs Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo participated in the protest.

Deo said, "BJD is joining the protest march, but our leader Naveen Patnaik has already cleared that we are neither with the INDIA alliance nor the NDA, we are a responsible regional political party."

It should be noted that the INDIA bloc MPs, including Leaders of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, marched from Parliament House complex towards the Election Commission but were stopped by police on Parliament Street, where they sat on a dharna demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Several MPs were later detained and taken away in buses.

BJD says Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must resign

On Monday, Odisha's opposition BJD said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must resign, as he had "lied" that modification of Form 6 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was approved by the Supreme Court.

Earlier on Monday, the apex court said it has not approved any modifications to Form 6, an application form through which a person seeks inclusion in the voters list, being used by the Election Commission (EC) during the SIR in various states.

In the meantime, the EC issued a release on September 26 suggesting that the Supreme Court had upheld the Form 6 declaration in the May 2026 judgment relating to the SIR in Bihar. While repeating the BJD's demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, BJD leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar said people across the country, including Odisha, have lost trust in the EC.

"They (EC) must have done similar manipulation during the 2024 elections in Odisha by tampering with EVMs to make a particular party win the election," Samantsinghar alleged. "As Gyanesh Kumar had lied that Form 6 was approved by the Supreme Court, he has no moral right to continue but to step down," the BJD said in a statement. Moreover, the BJD alleged that it was a victim of "EVM tampering" due to which the party lost the assembly polls, despite securing more votes than the BJP.

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