Mumbai:

Bisleri International on Monday issued a clarification after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) declared a sample of its packaged drinking water unsafe and sanctioned prosecution against the company, saying its products remain safe for consumption and that it maintains stringent quality controls.

'Bisleri is safe for consumption'

In a statement, the company said, "Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption," the company said.

The company said that a sample collected from its Goa facility last year had shown bromate levels marginally above the prescribed limit. However, it maintained that subsequent independent testing arranged by the company found the chemical within permissible limits.

"We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri’s Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network," the media statement said.

The company further said that on 30 September 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. "The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. Following Bisleri's appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting," it said.

What did Bisleri say about PAHs in samples?

The company said, "The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification.

Bisleri arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. That test found bromate within the prescribed limit.

We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated 2 February 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI's website."

FSSAI sanctions prosecution against Bisleri

The company's statement came after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a regulatory sample of its packaged drinking water was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The regulator said the sample failed to meet prescribed bromate limits, while a subsequent analysis by a referral laboratory detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

In a social media post on Sunday, the food regulator said the sample was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis. It clarified that the category under examination was "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)".

The action follows laboratory findings that established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006. FSSAI has now granted sanction to launch prosecution against the company. The sanction allows prosecution proceedings to be initiated and should not be confused with a court finding of guilt.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a regulatory sample of its packaged drinking water was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The regulator said the sample failed to meet prescribed bromate limits, while a subsequent analysis by a referral laboratory detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

In a social media post on Sunday, the food regulator said the sample was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis. It clarified that the category under examination was "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)". The action follows laboratory findings that established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006. FSSAI has now granted sanction to launch prosecution against the company. The sanction allows prosecution proceedings to be initiated and should not be confused with a court finding of guilt.

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