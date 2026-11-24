Bisleri on Tuesday welcomed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) clarification on its packaged drinking water, maintaining that the regulatory action is restricted to a single batch manufactured at its Goa facility in September 2025. The company said no stock from the disputed batch is currently available in the market.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Bisleri said the regulator clarified on November 23 that bromate levels detected in the disputed batch were within permissible limits upon re-testing. It stressed that the matter concerned a single sample from one batch manufactured around 14 months ago and did not reflect the quality of its products across other manufacturing facilities.

The clarification comes days after FSSAI initiated prosecution proceedings against Bisleri International over allegedly unsafe packaged drinking water manufactured at its Goa plant.

Bisleri water row and FSSAI testing

Bisleri said FSSAI's prohibition on the sale of the product applied exclusively to Batch GO 270, manufactured on September 27, 2025, at its Goa facility. The company, which produces more than 50,000 batches annually, said no stock from the disputed batch remained in the market.

According to Bisleri, six samples containing water from the same source were collected for testing, and all initially met the applicable quality standards. However, during subsequent testing, one of the six samples from Batch GO 270 reportedly showed the presence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) at 0.144 micrograms per litre.

The company said another sample from the same batch cleared all prescribed parameters.

Bisleri added that it had raised concerns over discrepancies in the findings and sought a re-test of PAHs in February 2026. It also maintained that subsequent samples tested by FSSAI across its manufacturing facilities had not shown any adverse findings related to PAHs.

The company further said the regulator's November 23 clarification established that bromate levels in the disputed batch were within the permissible limit upon re-testing.

Goa FDA steps up surveillance

Meanwhile, Goa's Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has intensified surveillance of packaged drinking water brands manufactured and sold in the state following the controversy.

FDA Director Shweta S Dessai said the disputed Bisleri batch was tested in October 2025 and was no longer available in the market. She confirmed that a Food Safety Officer had filed a prosecution case in court in connection with the sample.

Dessai also said the FDA had analysed more than 80 packaged drinking water samples between April 1, 2025, and November 2026 as part of its surveillance exercise.

Bisleri reiterates commitment to quality standards

Bisleri has maintained that its products are safe for consumption and that the regulatory action should be viewed in the context of the specific batch under investigation.

The company said it would continue to cooperate with FSSAI and defend its position in any proceedings related to the matter. Reiterating its commitment to quality and food safety, Bisleri said it follows prescribed standards across its 143 manufacturing plants.

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FSSAI sanctions prosecution against Bisleri over unsafe packaged drinking water, company responds