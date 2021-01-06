Image Source : GOOGLE Bird flu: Shops selling chicken, eggs closed in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur for 15 days

The Mandsaur district administration in Madhya Pradesh has ordered to close the shops selling chicken and eggs for 15 days. The decision was taken after confirmation of the presence of bird flu. Scores of crows have died in the last few days, triggering the authorities to take preventive measures.

The state government has already sounded a bird flu alert in the state. According to reports, bird flu was detected in crows. The state government has asked the Rapid Response Team to set up a control room in Indore.

Since December 23, 2020, about 400 avian deaths have been reported across 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Between December 23, 2020 and January 3 this year, the landlocked state has reported 142 crows death in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar-Malwa, 13 in Khargone, and nine in Sehore district.

Presence of H5N8 virus (a variant of avian influenza or bird flu) was found in the carcasses of crows in Indore, Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts.

Apart from these three districts, the samples of dead avians have been collected from Ujjain, Sehore, Dewas, Guna, Shajapur, Khargone and Neemuch districts and sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing.

The presence of bird flu was first detected in Indore on December 29 when about 50 crows were found dead in Daly College campus in the Residency area. On Monday, the government sounded a bird flu alert across Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to hold a meeting of relevant departments today over bird flu scare.

