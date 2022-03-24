Birbhum violence: Mamata Banerjee to visit Rampurhat today, status report in HC at 2 PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP workers protest in Kolkata demanding the resignation of Mamata Banerjee against mass killing at Rampurhat of Birbhum district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Bogtui village in Rampurhat area of violence-hit Birbhum district today to take stock of the situation. Eight people including two kids were charred to death on Tuesday when houses were set on fire shortly after a TMC leader, also the deputy chief of the village panchayat, was murdered.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Mamata on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators. She attacked the rival parties saying "it was an attempt by the BJP , Left and the Congress to malign our government".

"Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colour," she had said.

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras are being installed in violence-affected areas of Rampurhat in the district at the behest of the Calcutta High Court's order.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, taking up a suo motu petition and a set of PILs seeking an independent probe into the incident, had yesterday ordered the immediate installation of CCTV cameras covering all angles of the crime scene in the presence of district judge, Purba Bardhaman, and recordings be done until further orders.

Besides, the bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination from the site.

The court has asked the state government to produce the case diary/report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again. It had directed the state to ensure that evidence at the place of occurrence remains intact.

