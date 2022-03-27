Birbhum violence: Five held in killings of eight people in West Bengal's Rampurhat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. CBI officers with CFSL team investigate near the house where eight people were burnt alive, at Bogtui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Highlights Around 5 accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident

8 live bombs, 3 firearms were also recovered from several areas, police added

CBI took over probe of Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order

Birbhum killings update : Around five accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident, said police on Saturday (March 26).

Eight live bombs, three firearms were also recovered from Jagaddal, Bijpur, and Bhatpara areas in a drive conducted to seize arms and ammunition, police added.

Following the Birbhum violence incident, a drive to seize arms and ammunition have been started in different parts of the state.

A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly on Saturday (March 26) slammed the Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen for accusing her of creating 'drama' in the House over Birbhum violence and said that she does not have enough to comment on the matter.

Ganguly's comment came as a reaction after Sen on Friday (March 25) accused her of creating 'drama' in the House and called her a seasoned actress.

Sen's remarks came after Roopa Ganguly broke down in Rajya Sabha causing adjournment of the House for 10 minutes till 12.10 pm following ruckus over Birbhum's violence.

"She (TMC MP Dola Sen) might like my acting more than speaking in Parliament. If she thinks that I am creating drama on such a ghastly incident then what can I say about that," Ganguly told news agency ANI.

While commenting on Calcutta High Court ordering a CBI probe into the Birbhum's violence, she said, "It is a big relief".

(With ANI inputs)

