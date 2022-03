Follow us on Image Source : PTI Charred remains of the houses after some miscreants set the houses on fire in Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of arson and violence at a village in Rampurhat of West Bengal's Birbhum district where eight people were burnt to death following the killing of ruling Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The High Court observed that the crime was serious in nature and unfortunate. A bench headed by the Chief Justice will hear the matter at 2 pm today.

