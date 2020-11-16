Biological E starts human trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by US-based Baylor College

Biological E Ltd on Monday initiated the Phase I and II clinical trials of its COVID-19 subunit vaccine candidate, developed by US-based Baylor College of Medicine, in India following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI). The vaccine candidate is fourth to start human trials in India.
The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer has partnered with Baylor College and US-based Dynavax Technologies Corporation for development of the vaccine.
The company said it expects the results of the trial, which will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate, to be available by February 2021.
"We are very happy indeed to transition our potential vaccine candidate to clinical trials and offer one more potential option for the prophylaxis of COVID-19," said Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E. Limited.
