‘Devastated’: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw reacts over husband’s death

Reacting over the death of her husband John Shaw, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Tuesday said she was devastated to lose him. Her husband John Shaw died at a private hospital here on Monday.

Lost my mentor & soul mate: Shaw

"I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly," Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Who was John Shaw

John Shaw had served the Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceutical company as the Vice-Chairman and Non-Executive Director for over 22 years.

"He has contributed majorly to the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company to a globally recognised biopharmaceutical company and has played an important role in ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance in the company, as well as, in the financial and strategic development of the group," the company said.

"The voice of Nature loudly cries, & many a message from the skies, that something in us never dies.”-Robert Burn. John Shaw, Former Vice Chairman, Biocon left for his heavenly abode on 24-10-22 & will be remembered for his immense contributions to Biocon during 22+ yrs tenure. #RIP." Biocon's tweet read.

John Shaw, a Scotsman and Indophile, headed a leading textiles MNC Madura Coats as Chairman and Managing Director before joining Biocon in 1999.

