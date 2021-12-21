Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Bill to link Aadhaar with Voter ID passed in Rajya Sabha
  • Bill to increase age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years tabled in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committee
  • BSP MP Danish Ali tests Covid positive, attended Parliament yesterday
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bill to increase marriage age for women introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committee

Bill to increase marriage age for women introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committee

Smriti Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to increase the legal minimum age for women to marry to 21 years.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2021 16:28 IST
Bill to increase marriage age for women introduced in Lok
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Bill to increase marriage age for women introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committee

A bill that seeks to have a uniform age of marriage for men and women was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid protests by opposition members, with Union minister Smriti Irani urging the chair to refer it to a parliamentary panel.

Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to increase the legal minimum age for women to marry to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men. Irani said the bill also seeks to override all existing laws, including any custom, usage or practice governing the parties in relation to marriage. The bill was referred to a parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny.

The House was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over various issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

READ MORE: Cabinet clears proposal to increase legal age for marriage of women from 18 to 21

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News