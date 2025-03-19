Bill Gates meets PM Modi, other ministers, lauds India’s innovation and development strides Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers during his India visit, praising the country’s innovation-led development. Key discussions focused on AI, healthcare, agriculture, sustainability, and long-term growth goals like Viksit Bharat 2047.

Renowned philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders during his visit to India, engaging in wide-ranging discussions on technology, healthcare, sustainability, and future development. In a post on social media platform X, Gates said “I had a great discussion with @narendramodi about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating impact today. It's impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress locally—and globally.” Echoing the sentiment, Prime Minister Modi replied: “As always, an excellent meeting with Bill Gates. We spoke about diverse issues including tech, innovation and sustainability towards making a better future for the coming generations.”

During his visit, Gates also met Union Health Minister J P Nadda and reviewed the ongoing collaboration between the Government of India and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in strengthening public health systems.

Highlighting the meeting, Nadda said the two discussed India’s achievements in maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation, acknowledging the Foundation's role in supporting impactful initiatives. “We look forward to renewing our memorandum of cooperation, furthering our shared commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for all citizens,” Nadda added.

Gates also held discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, focusing on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to improve delivery of services in health, education, agriculture, and employment. Naidu, in a post on X, lauded the Gates Foundation’s support in realising the state's long-term development vision of Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047.

Earlier in the week, Gates also met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, where discussions revolved around food security, rural development, and the application of AI and machine learning in agriculture. Chouhan said the ministry and the Gates Foundation were exploring new areas of cooperation to advance agricultural resilience and innovation. Gates also made a brief visit to Parliament on Wednesday, where the Budget Session is underway.