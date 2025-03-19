Bill Gates meets JP Nadda, Chandrababu Naidu to discuss healthcare, AI, and development Bill Gates met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to discuss AI, healthcare, and development initiatives. Know about key collaborations in India.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday called on Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to explore collaborations in healthcare, technology, and development.

Healthcare partnership with the Indian government

Gates discussed ongoing partnerships between the Indian government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the health space during his meeting with Nadda. Nadda appreciated the foundation's efforts to improve maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation in India.

"We look forward to renewing our memorandum of cooperation to ensure affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare for all citizens," Nadda said in a post on X.

AI and predictive analytics for development

Gates also discussed with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu how to utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to drive improved service delivery in healthcare, education, agriculture, and job creation.

Naidu underlined that the collaboration with the Gates Foundation would play a big role in supporting the state's vision of long-term development, Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047.

"This collaboration will play a crucial role in empowering our people and achieving our developmental goals," Naidu wrote on X.

Talks on farming and technology

Gates also had a meeting with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan earlier this week to talk about food security, rural development, and the use of AI and Machine Learning in farming.

"The Gates Foundation has been working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and we are exploring new areas of cooperation," Chauhan said in a statement.

Gates' tour also saw him visit Parliament, where the Budget Session is currently underway. His meetings highlighted the increasing partnership between the Gates Foundation and India in areas of vital importance like healthcare, agriculture, and technological innovation.

Also read | Is Biden responsible for keeping Sunita Williams stranded for so long? Elon Musk makes shocking claim