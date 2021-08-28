Bill Gates congratulates India over highest single-day vaccination at more than 1 crore doses

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bill Gates congratulated India on Friday as it administered more than 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in one day.

American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates congratulated India on Friday as it administered more than 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses in one day. With this, India recorded the highest single-day vaccination so far.

This, Gates said, was the result of the collective efforts of the government, the research and development (R&D) community, vaccine manufacturers, and all the health workers who made this feat possible.

Gates took to Twitter to congratulate India for the achievement. "Congratulations, India, on reaching this tremendous milestone. The collective efforts of the government, R&D community, vaccine manufacturers, and millions of health workers have made this feat possible", he wrote.

As per the provisional data, the country reported 1,00,64,032 vaccinations on Friday, and crossed 62 crore cumulative vaccinations. On Friday, Uttar Pradesh reported the maximum vaccinations in the country : 28.62 lakh vaccinations. Four states reported more than five lakh vaccinations: Karnataka (10.79 lakh); Maharashtra (9.84 lakh); Haryana (6 lakh); and West Bengal (5.47 lakh).

Due to increase in the vaccine availability, daily vaccinations have so far averaged 52.16 lakh doses in August, compared to 43.41 lakh doses administered in July.

Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) also praised India for the incredible feat. "India achieves 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult populn - > 620 million doses administered, 10 million in the past day! Congratulations to the thousands of personnel involved. Vaccination, along with public health & individual preventive measures will protect everyone!", she tweeted.

PM Modi also expressed elation over the record, and applauded those getting vaccinated as well as those making the nationwide vaccination drive a success.

