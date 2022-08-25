Thursday, August 25, 2022
     
Bilkis Bano case: SC notice to Centre, Gujarat govt on plea against remission to 11 convicts

The remission and consequent release of 11 convicts on August 15 this year from the Godhra sub-jail under the Gujarat government's remission policy has sparked a debate on the issue of such relief in heinous cases.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2022 12:51 IST
Image Source : PTI Activists stage a protest against remission of the sentence given to the convicts of Bilkis Banos case by Gujarat government, in Kolkata.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre and the Gujarat government on a plea challenging the remission granted to 11 life convicts in the case of Bilkis Bano's gangrape and murder of her family members.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana issued notice to the Centre and the state government on the plea and asked the petitioners to implead those who have been granted remission as parties in the matter. The apex court also posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. The remission and consequent release of 11 convicts on August 15 this year from the Godhra sub-jail under the Gujarat government's remission policy has sparked a debate on the issue of such relief in heinous cases. 

The plea in the apex court has been filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revathy Laul and activist Roop Rekha Rani. The 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano case: 'Wrong if person accused of crime is felicitated', says Devendra Fadnavis

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Among those killed was her three-year-old daughter.

Also Read | SC to consider hearing plea against grant of remission to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

