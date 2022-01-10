Follow us on Image Source : PTI Court grants anticipatory bail to SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia was granted an anticipatory bail today by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Majithia was booked for alleged involvement in a drug case by the Punjab Police.

SAD had earlier claimed that the FIR against Majithia was 'politically motivated. Relief from arrest and directions to join the investigation will be released by the court by Wednesday (January 12).

Earlier, the court had adjourned the hearing on Bikram Singh Majithia's anticipatory bail petition in connection with the drug case till January 5. The matter was adjourned at the request of Majithia'a lawyer DS Sobti.

"Bikram Singh Majithia has been granted interim bail. He will be joining the investigation the day after tomorrow at 11 am before the SIT... It is a political vendetta", Sobti said today after Majithia got the bail.

Majithia was booked under Section 25/27A/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force.

