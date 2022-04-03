Video | Bike-borne miscreants rob morning walkers at gunpoint in Delhi

Highlights
Morning walk turned into a nightmare for two men outside Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex area.
Two miscreants held the men, who were on walking walk, at gunpoint and robbed them. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. As seen in the video, the duo first stopped the bike at roadside after noticing two men on a morning walk. The assiliants then took out the gun and robbed the men.
The incident was reported in Vivek Vihar area on Sunday morning. Police have registered a case and started searching for the miscreants.
