Sunday, April 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Video | Bike-borne miscreants rob morning walkers at gunpoint in Delhi

Video | Bike-borne miscreants rob morning walkers at gunpoint in Delhi

Police have registered a case in the incident reported from Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Sunday morning.

Atul Bhatia Reported by: Atul Bhatia @atul_bhatia1
New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2022 22:34 IST
Bike-borne miscreants, delhi robbery, morning walk
Image Source : INDIA TV

Bike-borne miscreants rob morning walkers at gunpoint in Delhi 

Highlights

  • Morning walk turned into a nightmare for two men
  • Two miscreants robbed joggers at gunpoint
  • The incident was reported in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area

Morning walk turned into a nightmare for two men outside Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex area. 

Two miscreants held the men, who were on walking walk, at gunpoint and robbed them. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. As seen in the video, the duo first stopped the bike at roadside after noticing two men on a morning walk. The assiliants then took out the gun and robbed the men. 

The incident was reported in Vivek Vihar area on Sunday morning. Police have registered a case and started searching for the miscreants. 

Also Read | Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked by Punjab Police

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News