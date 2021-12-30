Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar witnessing Covid third wave? Health Minister Mangal Pandey responds

Bihar Covid Third Wave News: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state is witnessing third wave of Covid-19 infection, health minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday raised similar concerns.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Pandey said the way Covid cases have shot up in the last few days, it is evident that the state is witnessing a surge.

"The way the number of cases is increasing, in Bihar... 2, 5, 8, 9 cases were being reported earlier but now 27, 47, 77 cases are being recorded. It is escalating everyday. Today the number of active cases has also increased. Caution and vigilance have to be increased further," Pandey said.

Talking about the preparedness in view of the Omicron threat, the health minister said the state government has taken all measures taking into account the experiences of first and second waves.

"Cryogenic oxygen tanks have been installed in medical college hospitals, supply has started. A test drive was done a few days back. We have reinstated specialist doctors and nurses in the hospital in the last one year and are improving the man power. There was a shortage of technicians to operate the ventilators, training was done for the shortage of technical staff, in the meantime, ICU beds were increased in the hospitals. The Centre is monitoring the situation as well," Pandey added.

As far as vaccination is concerned, Pandey said Bihar has administered 10 crore jabs so far.

"Bihar is among the top 5 states in the country (in vaccination). Earlier also we were giving vaccine in schools, this time also we will give in high school. There will be on-spot registration as well as online. Currently, the vaccine will be given to children between the ages of 15 and 18," he said.

"From January 10, we will give booster dose to people above 60 years of age who have had any disease and to health workers and front line workers, the elderly will have to show a prescription for booster dose," Pandey said.

