What EC is doing is mandated under Constitution: Supreme Court on Bihar voters list revision The EC on June 24 issued instructions to carry out an SIR in Bihar, apparently to weed out ineligible names and ensure only eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard petitions challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. During the hearing, the apex court observed that the EC's action is in accordance with the mandate of the Constitution. It also noted that the last such revision in Bihar was conducted in 2003.

"They are doing what is provided in the constitution right? So you can't say that they are doing what they are not supposed to? There is a practicality involved. They fixed the date because it was the first time after computerisation. So there is a logic. You can demolish it, but you cannot say that there is no logic," a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi said.

What did the court say?

Counsel appearing for petitioners tells Supreme Court that now that elections are months away ECI is saying that in 30 days it will carry on this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the entire roll. They said that they won't consider Aadhaar and they are even asking for documents for parents. It is completely arbitrary and discriminatory, said the advocate.

The Supreme Court asked ECI why it started the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar so late. SC says there is nothing wrong with the SIR exercise, but it should have been done months before the ensuing election.

Over 10 petitions filed in SC

A partial working day (PWD) bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi was told by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, that he has preliminary objections to the petitions.

Over 10 petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court, including one by the NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', the lead petitioner. RJD MP Manoj Jha and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress' K C Venugopal, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, CPI leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party's Harinder Singh Malik, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, JMM's Sarfraz Ahmed and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI (ML) have also moved the top court, seeking direction for quashing the EC order.

Why revision of electoral rolls in Bihar?

On June 24, the Election Commission (EC) issued instructions to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, aimed at removing ineligible names and ensuring only eligible citizens are included.

The EC stated that the revision was necessitated by factors such as rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, newly eligible young voters, non-reporting of deaths, and the inclusion of names of illegal foreign immigrants. The objective, it said, is to maintain the integrity and accuracy of the electoral roll.

Booth-level officers are carrying out the exercise through a house-to-house survey for voter verification.

The EC also assured that the process would strictly follow constitutional and legal provisions, as outlined in Article 326 of the Constitution and Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.