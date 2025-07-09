Bihar voter list revision row: Election Commission cites Article 326 to justify move | Here's what it says Amid protests led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav against the special revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls, the Election Commission defended the exercise by posting Article 326 of the Constitution, which guarantees voting rights to adult Indian citizens.

Patna:

Amid mounting opposition protests in Bihar, the Election Commission on Wednesday posted a snapshot of Article 326 of the Constitution on its official X account, underscoring the legal basis for the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The move comes as parties from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) step up their criticism, alleging attempts to manipulate the voter list ahead of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

While Article 324 empowers the Election Commission to conduct and supervise elections, Article 326 mandates that the right to vote be granted to adult Indian citizens, forming the basis for the current revision exercise. The EC has maintained that the process adheres strictly to constitutional provisions.

EC cites demographic shifts, gaps in rolls

The poll panel said the last special revision in Bihar took place over two decades ago, in 2003. It cited several reasons for undertaking the current drive: rapid urbanisation, large-scale migration, a growing number of first-time voters, unreported deaths, and inclusion of names of foreign nationals residing illegally.

To update and verify entries, voters are being asked to submit self-attested documents for themselves and their parents if their names are listed. However, if an individual’s name appears in the electoral roll dated January 1, 2003, no additional documentation is required.

The revision process began on June 25 and is progressing as per schedule. The draft electoral roll is expected to be published on August 1 for public scrutiny and corrections. The final electoral roll will be released on September 30.

Opposition protests continue in Patna

The EC’s post comes on a day of high political activity in Bihar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav led a protest march to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Patna, challenging the legitimacy and timing of the special revision. The demonstration coincided with a state-wide bandh called by the Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan, during which rail and road traffic was disrupted in several districts.

Opposition leaders have alleged that the revision is aimed at selectively removing voters from marginalised communities and accused the poll panel of acting at the behest of the ruling party. The EC, however, has denied these claims, stating that the exercise is standard, inclusive, and constitutionally mandated.

With political temperatures rising, the electoral roll revision in Bihar has become a flashpoint between the Election Commission and the Opposition, with both sides invoking constitutional principles to back their stance.

Also Read - Bihar Bandh today: Mahagathbandhan holds state-wide protest, Rahul Gandhi joins stir in Patna | Top updates