Bihar voter list revision: Election Commission defends use of Aadhar, Tejashwi hits back with 'shameless' jibe

The Election Commission on Tuesday defended its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, affirming that the process strengthens the integrity of elections by removing ineligible voters from the rolls.

In an affidavit filed in response to a plea challenging the June 24 order directing a nationwide SIR beginning with Bihar, the ECI stated that despite certain legal concerns, Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards were already being used in a limited capacity for identification during the SIR-2025 exercise.

Legal basis for the revision process

"The SIR exercise adds to the purity of elections by weeding out ineligible persons from the electoral roll," the ECI stated. It added that voting rights are derived from Article 326 of the Constitution along with Sections 16 and 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Section 62 of the 1951 Act. These provisions lay down specific criteria including citizenship, age, and ordinary residency. The Commission emphasised that persons failing to meet these qualifications cannot claim violations under Articles 19 or 21.

The affidavit referenced a July 17 Supreme Court order directing the ECI to consider Aadhaar, voter, and ration cards for the purpose of SIR-2025. The Commission clarified that these documents are already in use for identity verification in the ongoing exercise.

"In addition to the legal concerns already articulated hereinabove, these documents are, in fact, already being considered by the Commission for the limited purpose of identity, during the SIR process," the affidavit said.

Voluntary use of Aadhaar

The ECI noted that Aadhaar numbers may be voluntarily furnished in the enumeration forms distributed under the SIR order. The information is used strictly for identification purposes in line with Section 23(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

Section 23(4) allows electoral registration officers to request Aadhaar numbers for identity verification. However, Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act clarifies that the Aadhaar number is not proof of citizenship or domicile.

The ECI stressed that every existing elector, except for temporarily absent migrants, is given pre-filled enumeration forms at their residence by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). All electors are offered the same opportunity to provide documents and confirm eligibility.

“No elector is put through any hardship in comparison to others. The same methodology has been used for all previous SIRs as well,” it stated. BLOs, Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and volunteers are actively assisting genuine electors in obtaining required documents.

Status update on voter list revision in Bihar

As of July 18, 2025, enumeration forms had been collected from 7,11,72,660 out of 7,89,69,844 electors in Bihar, marking a 90.12 per cent completion rate.

When accounting for deceased individuals, electors who have permanently shifted, and those enrolled in multiple places, the Commission reported that 94.68 per cent of the electorate had been effectively covered. The number of untraceable electors, despite multiple visits by BLOs, was just 0.01 percent of the total.

Only 5.2 per cent of electors were yet to submit their forms ahead of the July 25 deadline, according to the affidavit.

Opposition protests, claims a BJP strategy

The voter list revision issue in Bihar continued to invite Opposition's ire with the leaders of the INDIA bloc, wearing black attire, holding protest in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said they are fighting in the court, on the streets, in the House. But the Election Commission has become shameless. "ECI did not hold a single press conference on this issue. Even after the suggestions from the Supreme Court, they have not made anything clear about the role of Aadhar or Ration Card," he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the exercise "a strategy devised by the BJP to win elections". "Eight crore votes will be done and in 1-1.5 months, you will create a new voter list... In Uttar Pradesh, during the recent by-elections, the police stopped votes with guns. I say with certainty that in Kundarki, if you check the CCTV, you will find the police casting votes. In Ayodhya, these people lost, so it was necessary to defeat Milkipur... In Bihar, creating a new voter list means BJP has made some big preparations for cheating," he said.