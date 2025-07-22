Bihar voter list: 51 lakh names dropped under SIR ahead of polls, reveals Election Commission According to the EC, the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has so far revealed that 18 lakh electors are deceased, 26 lakh have shifted to different constituencies, and 7 lakh are enrolled in two places.

The Election Commission announced today that 51 lakh names have been removed from the electoral roll in Bihar, citing deaths or migration. It assured that all eligible voters will be included in the draft electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on August 1, the apex poll body said in a release on Tuesday, two days before the draft list expected to be released.

Titled -- "Facts revealed from Bihar SIR so far", the note said the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has so far revealed that 18 lakh electors are deceased, 26 lakh have shifted to different constituencies, and 7 lakh are enrolled in two places.

The Commission, currently facing scrutiny, stated that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is part of its constitutional responsibility in the lead-up to the Bihar assembly elections. In court, where the matter is under consideration, the Commission has defended the process as lawful and consistent, referring to its authority under Article 324 of the Constitution.

Opposition's claims on voters exclusions

Amid rising concerns from the Opposition about a potential exclusion of voters in Bihar, which has triggered a political row and led to a legal battle, the Election Commission has reassured the public that there will be ample time to revise and correct the voter list. The Commission, in a statement issued today, confirmed that the process would be inclusive and transparent, with sufficient opportunities for rectification and enrolment.

One-month window for objections and corrections

The Commission stated that as per the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) order dated 24 June 2025, the public will have a full month — from 1 August to 1 September — to raise objections or request changes in the Draft Electoral Rolls. Anyone who has submitted the enumeration form, whether or not it included supporting documents, will be listed in the draft roll set to be published on 1 August. Those who haven’t submitted their forms will still have a chance to be added to the final rolls by submitting a claim in the prescribed format with a declaration.

The final electoral roll will be published on 30 September. Importantly, the Commission has clarified that new voters can continue to be enrolled until the last date for filing nominations.

EC's efforts in carrying out SIR in Bihar

The poll body emphasised the scale of its operation, involving close coordination between various stakeholders. "The entire election machinery, including nearly 1 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 4 lakh volunteers and 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the District Presidents of all 12 major political parties in Bihar, are actively searching for electors who have yet to submit their Enumeration Forms or have not been located at their registered addresses," the Commission said.

Defending the legality of the exercise in court, the Commission underscored that the Special Intensive Revision is a constitutional responsibility carried out under the authority of Article 324. It also maintained that the process is being executed in a consistent and jurisdictionally sound manner.