Community building blown up by Naxals in Bihar village

A group of suspected Naxalites blew up a community building in Bodhi Bigha village in Gaya district of Bihar, police said on Monday. A police official said that the armed Naxalites went to the village in Dumaria police station area on Sunday night and blew up the building by using explosives.

Afterwards, the group fired in the air as they left the village. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Confirming the attack, Dumaria police station incharge Vimal Kumar said the Naxalites left a handwritten pamphlet, issuing warnings to the local authorities and the police while taking responsibility for the attack.

According to police sources, a police station was due to function from the community building, which is why the Naxalites targeted it to create fear among the area population. Police is trying to track down the suspected Naxalites.

