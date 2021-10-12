Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: Upset over losing Panchayat elections, candidate digs road in Gaya

Enraged due to defeat, a Panchayat election candidate dug a road in Bihar's Gaya. In Tetar Panchayat of Mohra block of Gaya, Dhirendra Yadav, a candidate for headman couldn't accept losing the election and cut the road connecting the five villages, making a huge pit. He dug the road using JCB to a distance of about ten feet. After this, the movement of vehicles stopped and it became difficult for the people of the village to travel on foot.

In the Panchayat elections here, 16 candidates were in the fray for the post of 'Mukhiya'. One of them was Dhirendra Yadav. Shilpi Singh, wife of former chief Chunnu Singh, was also standing here. Immediately after the election results, Dhirendra Yadav, furious with the defeat, dug out a part of the road making a huge pothole.

In the past, Dhirendra Yadav had given his land for the road. When Dhirendra did not get the vote from the people who benefited from this road, he got enraged and caused the incident. The road had links to Charwara, Jamunapur, Naudiha, Sohari, Sitarampur villages. Now the people of the village are preparing for a written complaint to the administration, and the newly elected head of Tetar Panchayat, Shilpi Singh has already informed the local administration.

One such incident had also happened in Saraiya village under the Subeha police station area of ​​Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. After getting defeated in the Panchayat elections here, the former Pradhan called for JCB and uprooted the road built during his tenure.

According to the election results, former chief Deepak Kumar Tiwari was not only defeated but he was third in the results.

