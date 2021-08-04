Wednesday, August 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bihar Unlock: Shops, schools, shopping malls, cinemas to open. Check full list

Bihar Unlock: Shops, schools, shopping malls, cinemas to open. Check full list

The Bihar government on Wednesday decided to open shops, schools, shopping malls, cinemas and other establishments, in view of the improving Covid situation in the state.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2021 20:19 IST
Bihar Unlock: Shops, schools, shopping malls, cinemas to
Image Source : PTI

Bihar Unlock: Shops, schools, shopping malls, cinemas to open. Check full list

The Bihar government on Wednesday decided to open shops, schools, shopping malls, cinemas and other establishments, in view of the improving Covid situation in the state. 

What's open

  • All shops allowed to open between August 7 and August 25 with weekend closure
  • Schools permitted for children upto Class 8 from August 16; Classes 9 and 10 from August 7
  • Coaching institutes can operate with 50% attendance (alternate days) 
  • Public transport allowed to ply with full capacity
  • Cinema halls, shopping malls to open with restrictions.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Fully vaccinated people have 3 times lower risk of infection, says study

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X