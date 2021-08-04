Bihar Unlock: Shops, schools, shopping malls, cinemas to open. Check full list

The Bihar government on Wednesday decided to open shops, schools, shopping malls, cinemas and other establishments, in view of the improving Covid situation in the state.
What's open
- All shops allowed to open between August 7 and August 25 with weekend closure
- Schools permitted for children upto Class 8 from August 16; Classes 9 and 10 from August 7
- Coaching institutes can operate with 50% attendance (alternate days)
- Public transport allowed to ply with full capacity
- Cinema halls, shopping malls to open with restrictions.
