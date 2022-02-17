Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Bihar: Teenager run over by train in Nawada

The deceased has been identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Warsaliganj ward number 19. He was wearing earphones while crossing the railway track.

Nawada Published on: February 17, 2022 13:26 IST
Bihar: Teenager run over by train in Nawada. 

Highlights

  • 17-yr-old boy was run over by super fast train while crossing railway track in Nawada district
  • The deceased has been identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Warsaliganj in Bihar
  • The accident took place at the south end of the railway station on Feb 17

A 17-year-old boy was run over by a super-fast train while crossing a railway track in Bihar's Nawada district on Thursday (February 17). 

The deceased has been identified as Nitish Kumar, a resident of Warsaliganj ward number 19. He was wearing earphones while crossing the railway track. 

"Nitish was going to school for his class 10 board examination. He probably failed to see the approaching train and was hit," said an officer of Warsaliganj railway station HK Ali. 

The accident took place at the south end of the railway station. According to eyewitnesses, the New Delhi Gonda Humsafar express was speeding as it does not have a stoppage at Warsaliganj railway station. 

Nitish crossed the track without realising that a train was coming. He died on the spot. "We have collected the remains of the body and sent for post-mortem. Local police are being informed about the mishap," he said.

