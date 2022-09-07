Bihar: Constable killed as miscreants open fire at police patrolling team in Siwan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Miscreants open fire on Police Patrolling team in Siwan

The deceased cop was identified as constable Balmiki Yadav

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors

Bihar: One police constable was killed after miscreants opened fire at a patrolling team in Siwan late on Tuesday. Police said one villager was also injured in the attack.

The deceased cop was identified as constable Balmiki Yadav.

Commenting on the incident, Rajesh Kumar, Sub Inspector, Siwan said, "This incident happened last night when we were returning after a raid. 3-4 people were sitting at a turn on a road. When asked about their whereabouts, the miscreants opened fire on us, in which a policeman got injured."

Constable Balmiki Yadav was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

"I was also a part of the patrolling team when the accused shot at us," Sub Inspector Kumar said.

In the attack, a villager was also shot and has been admitted to the Siwan Sadar Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Patrolling team of Siwan police station was returning from patrolling when they were allegedly shot by four unidentified persons.

The identity of the fourth accused is still being investigated.

(With inputs from ANI)

