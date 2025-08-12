Bihar SIR: Supreme Court tells EC to be ready to face questions over voter list revision The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list in Bihar has led to allegations of vote theft and bogus voters from the Opposition in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to be ready to answer questions on facts and numbers related to the voter list revision in Bihar, even as the poll body told the top court that an exercise of such a nature is bound to have some "defects".

The development came during a hearing on a petition challenging the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar, which has evoked controversy over alleged omission and addition of bogus voters in the state.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that every person born after 1950 is a citizen of India, but there are serious flaws in the current process. Citing an example, he pointed out that in one small assembly constituency, 12 living people were shown as dead, and the booth level officer (BLO) took no action.

Senior advocate Gopal S. informed the court that 6.5 million names had been removed from the voters' list, calling it a case of mass exclusion.

What Election Commission told SC

On behalf of the Election Commission, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi said that this was only a draft roll and in an exercise of such scale, minor errors can occur, but it was incorrect to claim that people shown as dead were actually alive.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that if the preparatory steps preceding the draft roll were not followed properly, it was a serious matter. The court said that the names of people wrongly marked as dead would be corrected. The hearing will resume at 2 pm.

Bihar SIR controversy and Opposition's claims

On July 29, the Supreme Court described the Election Commission as a constitutional authority bound to act in accordance with the law, and said it would intervene immediately if there was any “mass exclusion” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The draft roll was published on August 1, with the final roll scheduled for release on September 30, amid opposition claims that the process could strip crores of eligible citizens of their right to vote.

Earlier, on July 10, the court asked the EC to treat Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards as valid documents while allowing it to continue the SIR exercise in Bihar. In its affidavit, the EC defended the revision, stating that it enhanced the integrity of elections by “weeding out ineligible persons” from the rolls.

A joint petition challenging the EC’s June 24 decision has been filed by RJD MP Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress leader K C Venugopal, Supriya Sule from the Sharad Pawar NCP faction, CPI leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party’s Harinder Singh Malik, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MP Arvind Sawant, JMM’s Sarfraz Ahmed, and CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Several civil society groups, including PUCL, the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, and activists such as Yogendra Yadav, have also approached the court against the EC’s order.

