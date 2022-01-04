Covid 19: Religious places, cinemas to remain shut, schools to operate at 50% capacity in Bihar | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patna: Passengers not adhering to social distancing norms board a train at a railway station, amid possible spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Patna, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Highlights Bihar government on Tuesday imposed fresh curbs due to rising Covid cases in the state.

Cinema halls, gyms and shopping malls will remain shut, while offices will function at 50% capacity.

The decisions were announced after a key meeting was held today in view of the Covid situation.

The Bihar government on Tuesday issued fresh Covid restrictions in the state, mandating shops and markets to remain closed after 8 pm, except for essential services. The ongoing night curfew will continue in the state.

Here's all you need to know:

Physical classes for standards 9 to 12 will operate at 50% capacity, while classes in the online mode will be given more importance. Besides classes till standard 8 will only be conducted in offline mode. All private and government offices will operate at 50% capacity. Besides, no outsiders will be allowed to enter the workspaces. All religious places will remain shut for devotees until Bihar government's next order. In temples, only priests will be allowed to worship,. In weddings, maximum 50 people can be present, while funerals can only have 20 people. All political, social and cultural events can have only upto 50 people present. Although permissions will have to be sought from authorities. While cinema halls, gyms, shopping malls, parks, and clubs will remain completely shut, restaurants and 'Dhabas' can run at 50% capacity. Night curfew will continue to remain in place from 10 pm to 5 am, and shops except those essential will be shut by 8 pm.

