Sunday, February 06, 2022
     
Covid curbs relaxed in Bihar as cases drop; CM announces reopening of schools, colleges | Details

Public spaces like cinema halls, clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, restaurants will operate at 100% capacity.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Patna Updated on: February 06, 2022 16:29 IST
Schools for students up to class 8, will resume with 50% capacity.

Highlights

  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that schools and colleges will reopen soon.
  • Till class 8, schools will open with 50% capacity, while other classes will run at 100% capacity.
  • Cinema halls, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools etc will operate at 50% capacity in the state.

As Covid cases are significantly dropping down in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced some relaxations in existing Covid curbs in the state including reopening of schools. Earlier, restrictions were due to end in Bihar on January 21 but were extended till February 6 due to a surge in Covid cases. 

Here are some relaxations announced by the Bihar CM today:

  1. Schools for classes 9 to 12 will resume with 100% capacity.
  2. Schools for students up to class 8, will resume with 50% capacity.
  3. Colleges and coaching institutes will operate at 100% capacity.
  4. Public spaces like cinema halls, clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, restaurants will operate at 100% capacity.

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded less than 500 fresh cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday when 442 were affected by coronavirus. According to a bulletin issued by the state health department here, the state’s overall active coronavirus count jumped to 2916, while the death toll increased to 12,236, including two fresh deaths on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

