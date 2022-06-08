Bihar: Parents in Samastipur beg for money after hospital employee demands Rs 50,000 to release son's body

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Parents of a youth beg to collect money to get the mortal remains of their son released from Sadar Hospital after a hospital employee allegedly asked for Rs 50,000 to release the body.

A parents of youth in Bihar's Samastipur are begging to collect money to get the mortal remains of their son released from Sadar Hospital after a hospital employee allegedly asked for Rs 50,000 to release the body.

Speaking on the matter, the deceased's father Mahesh Thakur said, "some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?"

Samastipur Civil Surgeon Dr SK Chaudhary said that they will certainly take strict action in this matter and those found responsible will not be spared.

