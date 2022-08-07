Sunday, August 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bihar: RJD holds 'Pratirodh' yatra in Patna over inflation, unemployment

Bihar: RJD holds 'Pratirodh' yatra in Patna over inflation, unemployment

Earlier on Friday, Congress led a nationwide protest in the Parliament House complex wearing black clothes as part of the party's stir against the government against price rise.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Patna Updated on: August 07, 2022 13:54 IST
rjd, bihar politics, rjd bjp, rjd jdu, bjp govt in bihar, jdu govt in bihar, Tejashwi Yadav
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI RJD workers, led by party leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, hold a 'Pratirodh' march in Patna.

Highlights

  • RJD workers on Sunday held a 'Pratirodh' march in Patna
  • The march was led by Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav
  • Earlier on Friday, Congress led a nationwide protest against price rise

Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers on Sunday held a 'Pratirodh' march in Patna over the issue of inflation and unemployment. The march was led by the party leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav.

Yadav said, "The whole country is sick of corruption, inflation and unemployment. They (BJP govt) have been playing with constitutional institutions." "The farmers here in Bihar are fed up with floods and droughts," he added. 

Earlier on Friday, Congress led a nationwide protest wearing black clothes as part of the party's stir against the government on price rise and unemployment. 

Related Stories
I take no notice of Kishor, he is not a factor in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

I take no notice of Kishor, he is not a factor in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Rahul Gandhi slammed by RJD, JD(S) for remark on regional parties, his claims called 'bizarre'

Rahul Gandhi slammed by RJD, JD(S) for remark on regional parties, his claims called 'bizarre'

Anant Singh AK-47 recovery case: RJD MLA gets 10 years in jail, set to lose assembly membership

Anant Singh AK-47 recovery case: RJD MLA gets 10 years in jail, set to lose assembly membership

Major setback to Asaduddin Owaisi as four AIMIM MLAs join RJD in Bihar

Major setback to Asaduddin Owaisi as four AIMIM MLAs join RJD in Bihar

Lalu Yadav's daughter shares pictures of her ailing father in hospital bed

Lalu Yadav's daughter shares pictures of her ailing father in hospital bed

Also Read | Major setback to Asaduddin Owaisi as four AIMIM MLAs join RJD in Bihar

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News