Bihar: RJD holds 'Pratirodh' yatra in Patna over inflation, unemployment

Image Source : TWITTER@ANI RJD workers, led by party leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, hold a 'Pratirodh' march in Patna.

Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers on Sunday held a 'Pratirodh' march in Patna over the issue of inflation and unemployment. The march was led by the party leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav.

Yadav said, "The whole country is sick of corruption, inflation and unemployment. They (BJP govt) have been playing with constitutional institutions." "The farmers here in Bihar are fed up with floods and droughts," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Congress led a nationwide protest wearing black clothes as part of the party's stir against the government on price rise and unemployment.

