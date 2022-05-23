8 labourers killed as pipe-laden truck overturns in Bihar's Purnia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 8 labourers killed after truck overturns in Bihar's Purnea

Highlights The incident was reported from Purnia district at nearly 3:30 am

The accident occurred at the Kali temple under the Jalalgarh police station

After the accident, the driver and helper managed to flee from the spot

At least eight labourers were killed, while eight others were injured after a truck laden with pipes overturned in Bihar on Monday morning. The incident was reported from the Purnia district in the state, at nearly 3:30 am.

The accident occurred at the Kali temple under the Jalalgarh police station on the Siliguri-Delhi four-lane National Highway 57.

Surendra Kumar Saroj, SDPO of Purnia (Sadar) said all the 16 victims are natives of Rajasthan and eight of them died on the spot.

"The goods truck laden with pipes was on the way from Siliguri to Jammu & Kashmir. The labourers were also boarded on the truck. When they reached the Kali temple on four lanes, the truck overturned. The pipes fell on them. Eight of them died as they were trapped under the pipes," Saroj said.

"We have immediately initiated a rescue operation at the accident place and recovered the dead bodies. We have also rescued the injured persons and sent them to primary health centers. Their condition is stable now," Saroj said.

"After the accident, the driver and helper managed to flee from the spot. Efforts are on to nab them," Saroj said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 13 cows burnt alive in truck fire at Ujjain

Latest India News