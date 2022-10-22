Bihar: In fresh round of Nitish vs Kishor, poll strategist says, 'You can't have both ways all the time'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar vs Prashant Kishor: Firing a fresh salvo against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday challenged him to ask Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who is an MP from Kumar's party JD(U), to quit his post. His comments assume significance after Kumar had dismissed the claims that he was in touch with the BJP.

Kishor had claimed on Wednesday that the Bihar CM is in touch with the BJP and that he may go for a tie-up with the party again if situation demands so.

"#NitishKumar ji if you have nothing to do with BJP / NDA then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can't have both ways all the time," he tweeted.

Kishor, who is on a padyatra in Bihar in what is widely seen as a precursor to his fresh entry into active politics, said that Kumar has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through JD(U) MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh.

Harivansh declined to comment but his party rejected the claim and asserted that Kumar will never join hands with the BJP again.

Kishor said, "People who are thinking that Nitish Kumar is actively building a national alliance against the BJP will be surprised to know that he has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh ji."

