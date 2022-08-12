Bihar politics: War of words erupts between Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Tejashwi Yadav over job promise

Highlights Giriraj, Tejashwi in Twitter spat over job promise

Both the leaders are very prolific on the micro-blogging site

BJP leader has been tweeting furiously ever since the upheaval in his home state

Bihar politics: A war of words broke out between Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday over the RJD leader's poll promise of 10 lakh jobs made earlier. Singh tweeted a video clip of an interview of Yadav in which he spoke about generating 10 lakh jobs for the young people of Bihar. This led to a spat between the two on the social media platform.

The firebrand BJP leader has been tweeting furiously ever since the upheaval in his home state left his party stripped of power. In the video clip, Yadav can be heard saying, “I had made the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs upon becoming the CM. Currently, I am the deputy CM”.

Yadav, who is himself very prolific on the micro-blogging site, replied by posting a longer clip of the same interview with some acidic remarks aimed at the Begusarai MP. The Bihar deputy chief minister has asserted that the newly formed government in the state will "deliver" on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs that he had made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.

Singh hit back: "Top leaders of the secular government of Bihar have started attacking symbols of Hindu religion”. In his response to Singh, Yadav said the BJP could not save face in Bihar because of its "cheap tactics". “BJP has suffered on account of your chirkut (petty) acts and sadak chhap (cheap) public statements”, the RJD leader said. The Union minister also said the "son of a fodder thief" cannot become a saint. He was referring to the fodder scam cases in which Yadav's father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has been convicted.

In the clip, the words spoken by Yadav quoted above are followed by “but I have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has taken it very seriously. We will deliver on the promise of job creation. Let us first win the trust vote”. In a below the belt reference to the Union minister’s physical appearance, Yadav also wrote on Twitter that "Don't be so shameless. No one becomes knowledgeable just by keeping a one-foot-long braid".

