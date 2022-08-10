Bihar: Giriraj Singh digs up Lalu's old tweet on Nitish, says 'snake in your house'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during Bihar Museums foundation day celebrations, in Patna.

Bihar: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday dug up an old tweet of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav where the latter had targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The tweet came a day after fast-moving political developments in Patna where Kumar parted ways with ally BJP and joined hands with the RJD-led opposition alliance.

The BJP MP of Bihar's Begusarai shared a 2017 tweet of Lalu Yadav saying, "The snake has entered your house." In the 2017 tweet, the 74-year-old RJD president Lalu Prasad had said, "Nitish is a snake, just like a snake sheds its skin, so Nitish also sheds its skin and wears a new one like a snake every two years. Doubts anyone?"

The RJD founder had tweeted this shortly after Nitish Kumar parted ways with his party in 2017 and joined hands with the BJP.

Nitish Kumar shocked quite many on Tuesday by putting in his papers at the Governor's house in Patna. After tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister, Nitish addressed the media right outside the Governor's house and announced that "all his MPs and MLAs reached a consensus" to leave NDA.

Soon after, Nitish reached Rabri Devi's residence and was caught on camera with Tejashwi, hinting at an alliance with his party. After many discussions and alliance parleys, the duo announced that they have sealed the deal. BJP lashed out at Nitish Kumar over his decision and said he had "disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar".

Loss of power in Bihar has upset the BJP's calculations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but a section of its leaders also see a chance for the party to break the dominance of regional parties in the state like it has in Uttar Pradesh. JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to dump the BJP for the RJD-led opposition, for the second time in nine years, comes when the alliance had lost much of the fizz in the recent months as differences between the two parties grew.

