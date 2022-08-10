Wednesday, August 10, 2022
     
Bihar crisis LIVE updates: Nitish, Tejashwi to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM at 2 pm; Congress to get 4 berths

Congress has 19 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly while the JD(U) has 45, RJD 79, CPI(ML) 12, and CPI and CPI(M) each have two legislators. The BJP has 77 MLAs in Bihar while the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has 4. The House has one Independent MLA while one seat is vacant.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Paras Bisht | Patna
Published on: August 10, 2022 6:57 IST
Image Source : PTI Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar exchanges greeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) senior leader Rabri Devi during a meeting, in Patna.

Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm here today. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage. Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time. He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent. The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government. Sources said Nitish Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning from his post of chief minister. He is also learnt to have thanked the Congress leadership for extending support in the formation of the new government. Besides the four ministerial berths, the Congress has also sought the post of Speaker of the state assembly. 

 

  • Aug 10, 2022 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Bihar developments: Deve Gowda expresses hope of Janata Dal Parivar re-emergence

    Following the political developments in Bihar, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday expressed hope of the erstwhile Janata Dal Parivar re-emerging as a political alternative in the country.

     

  • Aug 10, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new government in Bihar, say sources

     

    The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance, sources said on Tuesday.

  • Aug 10, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Bihar developments indication of change in politics, indictment of BJP's 'politics of intimidation':

    Opposition parties on Tuesday claimed the JD(U) breaking ranks with the BJP is an indication of the change in Indian politics, asserting that their vision to fight the saffron party and its "politics of intimidation" has gained momentum.

  • Aug 10, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Bihar turmoil: Chirag slams CM Nitish Kumar for insulting people's mandate, seeks fresh polls

    As Nitish Kumar snapped ties with BJP, LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan Tuesday slammed the Bihar chief minister for insulting the people's mandate once again and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state followed by fresh elections.

     

  • Aug 10, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Nitish spoke with Sonia, Rahul after resigning, expressed gratitude for support: Congress

     

    JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar spoke with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and expressed his gratitude to them for supporting him after he broke ties with the BJP, Congress sources said on Tuesday.

  • Aug 10, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    At JD(U) meet after which Nitish quit NDA, BJP accused of backstabbing

    Startling allegations of backstabbing were made against the BJP by MLAs and MPs of the JD(U) on Tuesday at a meeting here after which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled the plug on the alliance. According to sources in the JD(U), who did not wish to be named, information, including call details, were shared which suggested that former national president RCP Singh, who resigned from the primary membership last week, had contacted “about a dozen MLAs and a minister at the BJP’s behest, with the intention to split the party”.

     

  • Aug 10, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Nitish, Tejashwi to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM at 2 pm on Wednesday

     

    Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan.  More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar's JD(U) and Yadav's RJD said. Nitish Kumar will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.

  • Aug 10, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Nitish habitual betrayer, alleges BJP; announces state-wide stir

    The BJP on Tuesday fumed at yet another volte face by its old ally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being a “habitual betrayer” who was pushing Bihar into the abyss of lawlessness and corruption by entering into a fresh alliance with the RJD. In a statement issued after core committee meeting at the state headquarters, the party announced that it will stage massive protests (mahadharnas) against the “betrayal” by the JD(U) leader across all districts on Wednesday which will be followed by agitations at the block level a day later.

     

  • Aug 10, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Nitish leaves ally BJP in the cold, stakes claim as Mahagathbandhan’s CM

    Nitish Kumar, once seen as a potential rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, broke ranks with the BJP-led NDA coalition Tuesday to stake claim as head of the rival 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) to be chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time. Kumar, 71, who earlier in the day submitted his resignation as the chief minister heading the NDA coalition, said he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan, who is likely to swear him and a small cabinet into office at 2 pm on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan. The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122.

     

