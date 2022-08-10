Bihar crisis LIVE updates: Nitish, Tejashwi to be sworn in as CM, Dy CM at 2 pm; Congress to get 4 berths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar exchanges greeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) senior leader Rabri Devi during a meeting, in Patna.

Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm here today. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage. Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time. He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent. The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government. Sources said Nitish Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning from his post of chief minister. He is also learnt to have thanked the Congress leadership for extending support in the formation of the new government. Besides the four ministerial berths, the Congress has also sought the post of Speaker of the state assembly.

